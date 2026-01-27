Rivian Automotive (RIVN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Rivian Automotive (RIVN) closed the most recent trading day at $15.28, moving -3% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.41% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.83%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.91%.

Heading into today, shares of the a manufacturer of motor vehicles and passenger cars had lost 23.8% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 5.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.38%.

The upcoming earnings release of Rivian Automotive will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 12, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.69, signifying a 32.69% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.26 billion, indicating a 27.37% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$2.63 per share and revenue of $5.36 billion, indicating changes of +34.9% and 0%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Rivian Automotive. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.32% lower within the past month. As of now, Rivian Automotive holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

