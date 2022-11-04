Rivian Automotive (RIVN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Rivian Automotive (RIVN) closed at $31.99, marking a -0.78% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.36%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.26%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%.

Heading into today, shares of the a manufacturer of motor vehicles and passenger cars had lost 12.3% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 4.35% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.2% in that time.

Rivian Automotive will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 9, 2022. On that day, Rivian Automotive is projected to report earnings of -$1.78 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 76.82%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $513.89 million, up 51289% from the year-ago period.

RIVN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$6.44 per share and revenue of $1.76 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +56.43% and +3099.4%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Rivian Automotive. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% lower within the past month. Rivian Automotive is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.