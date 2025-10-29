Rivian Automotive (RIVN) Stock Moves 1.56%: What You Should Know

Rivian Automotive (RIVN) closed the most recent trading day at $13.71, moving +1.56% from the previous trading session. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.16%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.55%.

The a manufacturer of motor vehicles and passenger cars's stock has dropped by 8.04% in the past month, falling short of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 4.57% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.83%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Rivian Automotive in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on November 4, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.72, reflecting a 30.1% increase from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.46 billion, showing a 66.63% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$2.73 per share and revenue of $5.27 billion. These totals would mark changes of +32.43% and +6.11%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Rivian Automotive. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% lower within the past month. Right now, Rivian Automotive possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, finds itself in the bottom 35% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

