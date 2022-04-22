Rivian Automotive (RIVN) Stock Moves -0.44%: What You Should Know

Rivian Automotive (RIVN) closed at $33.61 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.44% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.77%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.82%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.83%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the a manufacturer of motor vehicles and passenger cars had lost 30.62% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 2.06% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.35% in that time.

Rivian Automotive will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 11, 2022.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$6.31 per share and revenue of $1.85 billion. These totals would mark changes of +57.31% and +3257.62%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Rivian Automotive. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.99% lower within the past month. Rivian Automotive is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 205, which puts it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

