Rivian Automotive (RIVN) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Rivian Automotive (RIVN) ended the recent trading session at $13.82, demonstrating a -1.43% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.7%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.18%.

Shares of the a manufacturer of motor vehicles and passenger cars witnessed a gain of 1.89% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector with its gain of 2.96%, and the S&P 500's gain of 5.71%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Rivian Automotive in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on August 5, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.66, marking a 45.45% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.26 billion, up 9.04% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$2.5 per share and revenue of $5.23 billion, which would represent changes of +38.12% and +5.31%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Rivian Automotive. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.49% higher. Rivian Automotive currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, putting it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Should You Invest in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN)?

Before you invest in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN), want to know the best stocks to buy for the next 30 days? Check out Zacks Investment Research for our free report on the 7 best stocks to buy.

Zacks Investment Research has been committed to providing investors with tools and independent research since 1978. For more than a quarter century, the Zacks Rank stock-rating system has more than doubled the S&P 500 with an average gain of +24.08% per year. (These returns cover a period from January 1, 1988 through May 6, 2024.)

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.