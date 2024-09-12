Rivian Automotive (RIVN) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Rivian Automotive (RIVN) closed the latest trading day at $13.72, indicating a -1.51% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.75%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.58%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1%.

Shares of the a manufacturer of motor vehicles and passenger cars witnessed a gain of 5.13% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector with its gain of 8.02% and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 4.03%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Rivian Automotive in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.98, signifying a 17.65% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.1 billion, indicating a 18.09% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$4.11 per share and revenue of $4.77 billion. These totals would mark changes of +15.78% and +7.67%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Rivian Automotive. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.08% lower. Rivian Automotive is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

