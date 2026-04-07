Rivian Automotive (RIVN) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Rivian Automotive (RIVN) ended the recent trading session at $14.69, demonstrating a -3.92% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.18%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.1%.

The a manufacturer of motor vehicles and passenger cars's stock has dropped by 3.65% in the past month, exceeding the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 7.25% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 1.74%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Rivian Automotive in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on April 30, 2026. In that report, analysts expect Rivian Automotive to post earnings of -$0.59 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 43.9%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.34 billion, showing a 8.06% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

RIVN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$2.4 per share and revenue of $7.05 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +2.04% and +30.81%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Rivian Automotive. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 2.15% downward. Rivian Automotive currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, placing it within the bottom 23% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.