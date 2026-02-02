Rivian Automotive (RIVN) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Rivian Automotive (RIVN) closed at $14.44, marking a -2.1% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.54%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.56%.

Shares of the a manufacturer of motor vehicles and passenger cars witnessed a loss of 24.01% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector with its loss of 2.82%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.74%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Rivian Automotive in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 12, 2026. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.69, showcasing a 32.69% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.26 billion, indicating a 27.37% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$2.63 per share and a revenue of $5.36 billion, representing changes of +34.9% and 0%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Rivian Automotive. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.32% lower within the past month. Rivian Automotive currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, placing it within the top 30% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

