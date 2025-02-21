Rivian Automotive (RIVN) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Rivian Automotive Inc (Symbol: RIVN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $12.65, changing hands as low as $12.55 per share. Rivian Automotive Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RIVN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RIVN's low point in its 52 week range is $8.26 per share, with $18.855 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.10.

