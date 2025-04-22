Rivian Automotive (RIVN) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

The most recent trading session ended with Rivian Automotive (RIVN) standing at $11.36, reflecting a +1.88% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.51%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 2.66%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 2.71%.

Coming into today, shares of the a manufacturer of motor vehicles and passenger cars had lost 8.53% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 9.36%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.86%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Rivian Automotive in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 6, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.80, showcasing a 32.77% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.03 billion, down 14.76% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$2.87 per share and a revenue of $5.46 billion, indicating changes of +28.96% and +9.86%, respectively, from the former year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Rivian Automotive. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.32% lower. As of now, Rivian Automotive holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 213, putting it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.