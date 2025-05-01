Rivian Automotive (RIVN) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Rivian Automotive (RIVN) closed the most recent trading day at $13.76, moving +0.73% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.63%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.21%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.52%.

Coming into today, shares of the a manufacturer of motor vehicles and passenger cars had gained 9.37% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector gained 5.27%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.7%.

The upcoming earnings release of Rivian Automotive will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 6, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Rivian Automotive to post earnings of -$0.80 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 32.77%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.02 billion, down 15.12% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$2.87 per share and revenue of $5.46 billion, which would represent changes of +28.96% and +9.78%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Rivian Automotive should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.45% lower. Right now, Rivian Automotive possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 194, placing it within the bottom 22% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

