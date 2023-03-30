Rivian Automotive (RIVN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Rivian Automotive (RIVN) closed the most recent trading day at $14.40, moving +1.12% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.57% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.43%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.33%.

Heading into today, shares of the a manufacturer of motor vehicles and passenger cars had lost 9.64% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 4.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.72% in that time.

Rivian Automotive will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$1.49, down 4.2% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $711.98 million, up 649.46% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$5.52 per share and revenue of $4.52 billion. These totals would mark changes of +12.93% and +172.55%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Rivian Automotive. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.38% lower. Rivian Automotive currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

