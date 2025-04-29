Rivian Automotive (RIVN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Rivian Automotive (RIVN) closed the most recent trading day at $13.34, moving +1.14% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.58% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.75%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.55%.

The a manufacturer of motor vehicles and passenger cars's shares have seen an increase of 5.94% over the last month, surpassing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 5.01% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.84%.

The upcoming earnings release of Rivian Automotive will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 6, 2025. On that day, Rivian Automotive is projected to report earnings of -$0.80 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 32.77%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.03 billion, reflecting a 14.76% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$2.87 per share and revenue of $5.46 billion, indicating changes of +28.96% and +9.86%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Rivian Automotive. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.32% lower within the past month. Rivian Automotive currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 202, positioning it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.