Rivian Automotive (RIVN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Rivian Automotive (RIVN) closed at $29.50, marking a +0.1% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 3.06%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.68%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.08%.

Heading into today, shares of the a manufacturer of motor vehicles and passenger cars had gained 0.82% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 2.56% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 4.31% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Rivian Automotive as it approaches its next earnings release.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$6.39 per share and revenue of $1.66 billion. These totals would mark changes of +56.77% and +2926.03%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Rivian Automotive. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Rivian Automotive is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 148, putting it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow RIVN in the coming trading sessions

