Rivian Automotive (RIVN) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

Rivian Automotive (RIVN) closed at $11.21 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.23%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.91%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.1%.

Shares of the a manufacturer of motor vehicles and passenger cars have appreciated by 0.36% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 11.31% and the S&P 500's loss of 12.13%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Rivian Automotive in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 6, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.80, marking a 32.77% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $998.66 million, down 17.05% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$2.87 per share and a revenue of $5.46 billion, signifying shifts of +28.96% and +9.93%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Rivian Automotive. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.9% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Rivian Automotive holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

