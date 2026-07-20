Rivian Automotive (RIVN) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest close session, Rivian Automotive (RIVN) was down 1.23% at $17.24. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the a manufacturer of motor vehicles and passenger cars had gained 5.66% over the past month, outpacing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 2.3% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.55%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Rivian Automotive in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on July 30, 2026. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.65, up 18.75% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.58 billion, up 21.24% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$2.37 per share and a revenue of $7.16 billion, indicating changes of +3.27% and +32.97%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Rivian Automotive. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.02% upward. Rivian Automotive is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, positioning it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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