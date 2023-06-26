Rivian Automotive (RIVN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Rivian Automotive (RIVN) closed the most recent trading day at $13.45, moving -0.59% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.45%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 3.58%.

Heading into today, shares of the a manufacturer of motor vehicles and passenger cars had lost 10.63% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 19.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.01% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Rivian Automotive as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Rivian Automotive to post earnings of -$1.44 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 23.81%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $887.81 million, up 143.9% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$5.15 per share and revenue of $4.06 billion. These totals would mark changes of +18.77% and +144.78%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Rivian Automotive. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Rivian Automotive is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.