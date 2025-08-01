Rivian Automotive (RIVN) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Rivian Automotive (RIVN) closed at $12.38 in the latest trading session, marking a -3.81% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.6%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.23%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 2.24%.

Heading into today, shares of the a manufacturer of motor vehicles and passenger cars had lost 1.53% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 0.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.25%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Rivian Automotive in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on August 5, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.65, indicating a 46.28% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.26 billion, up 9.04% from the prior-year quarter.

RIVN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$2.45 per share and revenue of $5.23 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +39.36% and +5.31%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Rivian Automotive. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.49% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Rivian Automotive possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 191, this industry ranks in the bottom 23% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

