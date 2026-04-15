Rivian Automotive (RIVN) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Rivian Automotive (RIVN) closed the most recent trading day at $16.41, moving +2.63% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.8%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.15%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.6%.

Coming into today, shares of the a manufacturer of motor vehicles and passenger cars had gained 1.07% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 1.89%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.15%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Rivian Automotive in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on April 30, 2026. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.59, indicating a 43.9% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.37 billion, reflecting a 10.38% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$2.4 per share and revenue of $7.08 billion, indicating changes of +2.04% and +31.36%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Rivian Automotive. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.15% lower within the past month. Currently, Rivian Automotive is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 192, putting it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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