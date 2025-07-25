Rivian Automotive (RIVN) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Rivian Automotive (RIVN) closed the most recent trading day at $14.01, moving +1.37% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.47%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.24%.

The stock of a manufacturer of motor vehicles and passenger cars has fallen by 0.65% in the past month, leading the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 1.52% and undershooting the S&P 500's gain of 4.61%.

The upcoming earnings release of Rivian Automotive will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on August 5, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.66, indicating a 45.45% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.26 billion, reflecting a 9.04% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$2.5 per share and revenue of $5.23 billion. These totals would mark changes of +38.12% and +5.31%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Rivian Automotive. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.49% increase. Rivian Automotive presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, positioning it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.