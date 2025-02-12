Rivian Automotive (RIVN) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

In the latest market close, Rivian Automotive (RIVN) reached $12.48, with a +0.32% movement compared to the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.27% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.51%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.03%.

Shares of the a manufacturer of motor vehicles and passenger cars have depreciated by 6.75% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 9.35% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 4.27%.

The upcoming earnings release of Rivian Automotive will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 20, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Rivian Automotive to post earnings of -$0.66 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 51.47%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.43 billion, indicating an 8.53% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Rivian Automotive. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.55% decrease. Rivian Automotive presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, putting it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.