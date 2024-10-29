News & Insights

Stocks

Rivian Automotive revenue outlook reduced at DA Davidson

October 29, 2024 — 08:52 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

DA Davidson keeps a Neutral rating and $13 price target on Rivian Automotive (RIVN) ahead of its Q3 results next week, though the firm is also reducing its FY24 revenue view to $4.73B from $5.0B. The update accounts for the production shortfall risk vs. expectations in Q3 and the potential effect the ongoing supply-chain issue on Q4, though the company’s Scout product revealed last week has more range and a lower price than R1, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on RIVN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RIVN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.