Rivian Automotive reiterates annual production outlook

May 11 (Reuters) - Rivian Automotive Inc RIVN.O on Wednesday reaffirmed its annual production forecast of 25,000 units as the electric-vehicle maker continues to battle supply chain disruptions and high material costs.

The company had halved its 2022 forecast in March as it struggled to secure the chips needed to make its R1T pickup truck, R1S SUV and electric delivery van for Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

