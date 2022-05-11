US Markets
RIVN

Rivian Automotive reiterates annual production outlook

Contributor
Akash Sriram Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

Rivian Automotive Inc on Wednesday reaffirmed its annual production forecast of 25,000 units as the electric-vehicle maker continues to battle supply chain disruptions and high material costs.

May 11 (Reuters) - Rivian Automotive Inc RIVN.O on Wednesday reaffirmed its annual production forecast of 25,000 units as the electric-vehicle maker continues to battle supply chain disruptions and high material costs.

The company had halved its 2022 forecast in March as it struggled to secure the chips needed to make its R1T pickup truck, R1S SUV and electric delivery van for Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Akash.Sriram@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/hoodieonveshti;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RIVN AMZN GM F TSLA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular