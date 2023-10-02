Rivian Automotive Q3 Vehicle Production And Delivery In Line With Company's Expectations

(RTTNews) - Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) announced Monday it produced 16,304 vehicles at its manufacturing facility in Normal, Illinois in the third quarter and delivered 15,564 vehicles during the same period.

These figures remain in line with the company's expectations. The company also said it is on track to deliver on the 52,000 annual production guidance previously provided.

