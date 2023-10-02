News & Insights

Rivian Automotive Q3 Vehicle Production And Delivery In Line With Company's Expectations

October 02, 2023 — 09:51 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) announced Monday it produced 16,304 vehicles at its manufacturing facility in Normal, Illinois in the third quarter and delivered 15,564 vehicles during the same period.

These figures remain in line with the company's expectations. The company also said it is on track to deliver on the 52,000 annual production guidance previously provided.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

