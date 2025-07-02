Markets
Rivian Automotive Q2 Vehicle Production Drops; Backs Annual Delivery Outlook

July 02, 2025

(RTTNews) - Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) on Wednesday reported a decline in vehicle production for the second quarter.

Commenting on the second-quarter vehicle output, the automotive firm, said: "Production was limited during the second quarter in preparation for model year 2026 vehicles expected to launch later this month."

For the three-month period to June 30, the company produced 5,979 vehicles at its manufacturing site in Normal, Illinois, and delivered 10,661 vehicles during the same period.

For the second quarter of 2024, the automaker produced 9,612 vehicles at its production site in Normal and delivered 13,790 vehicles during the same period.

Looking ahead, for the full year, Rivian has reaffirmed its annual vehicle delivery outlook of 40,000 units to 46,000 units.

The company is scheduled to release its second-quarter earnings report on August 5.

