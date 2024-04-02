Rivian Automotive Q1 Vehicle Production And Delivery In Line With Company's Expectations

(RTTNews) - Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) announced Tuesday that it produced a total of 13,980 vehicles at its manufacturing facility in Normal, Illinois in the first quarter and delivered 13,588 vehicles during the same period. The company said these figures were in line with its expectations.

Looking ahead to the full year 2024, the management is reaffirming guidance for annual production of 57,000 total vehicles.

