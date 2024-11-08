Rivian Automotive price target lowered to $23 from $28 at Canaccord

Canaccord lowered the firm’s price target on Rivian Automotive (RIVN) to $23 from $28 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said he quarter was messy as expected due to a pesky supply issue, which also negatively impacted the company’s full-year EBITDA.

