Rivian Automotive price target lowered to $23 from $28 at Canaccord

Canaccord lowered the firm’s price target on Rivian Automotive (RIVN) to $23 from $28 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said he quarter was messy as expected due to a pesky supply issue, which also negatively impacted the company’s full-year EBITDA.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on RIVN:
- Rivian Automotive price target lowered to $18 from $20 at Baird
- Rivian Automotive downgraded to Neutral at BofA on regulatory credit risk
- Rivian Automotive downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA
- Rivian’s Q3 2024 Results and Future Outlook
- Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) and LG Energy Solution Announce Strategic Supply Agreement
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.