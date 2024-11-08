Rivian Automotive price target lowered to $19 from $21 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Potter lowered the firm’s price target on Rivian Automotive (RIVN) to $19 from $21 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares following Q3 results. Piper told investors in a research note that production outlook is being negatively impacted by supply chain disruptions, but the downward impact on guidance was likely anticipated, due to a disclosure by Rivian on October 4.

