Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) closed the most recent trading day at $66.25, moving -0.06% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.52%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 9.39% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 12.31%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.02%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Rivian Automotive, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be March 10, 2022.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Rivian Automotive, Inc. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Rivian Automotive, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

