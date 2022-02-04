Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) closed at $60.87, marking a +0.84% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.52%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.06%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.37%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 30.88% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 18.23%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.51%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Rivian Automotive, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be March 10, 2022.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Rivian Automotive, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Rivian Automotive, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

