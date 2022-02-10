Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) closed at $64.72 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.29% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.81%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.47%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.51%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 25.38% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 9.12% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.84% in that time.

Rivian Automotive, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 10, 2022.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Rivian Automotive, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Rivian Automotive, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

