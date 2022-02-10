Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) insiders placed bullish bets worth US$19m in the last 12 months

In the last year, multiple insiders have substantially increased their holdings of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) stock, indicating that insiders' optimism about the company's prospects has increased.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Rivian Automotive Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Founder Robert Scaringe for US$10.0m worth of shares, at about US$78.00 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$64.53 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Rivian Automotive insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:RIVN Insider Trading Volume February 10th 2022

Rivian Automotive Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Rivian Automotive insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. In total, insiders bought US$19m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Does Rivian Automotive Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Rivian Automotive insiders own 1.4% of the company, worth about US$822m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Rivian Automotive Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Rivian Automotive. Nice! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Rivian Automotive (including 2 which don't sit too well with us).

