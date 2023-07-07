News & Insights

Rivian Automotive Gains On Analysts' Rating

July 07, 2023 — 10:14 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) shares are progressing more than 9 percent on Friday morning trade, after analyst firm Wedbush raised the price target to $30 from $25 and maintained its Outperform rating. The shares have been on an uptrend since June 26 and the company announced around 48 percent increase in quarter-over-quarter sales of 12,640 units in the second quarter.

Currently, shares are at $24.04, up 11.19 percent from the previous close of $21.62 on a volume of 55,231,389.

