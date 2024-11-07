Rivian Automotive enters into strategic supply agreement with LG Energy

Rivian is announcing a strategic supply agreement with LG Energy Solution to power its next-generation midsize electric vehicle platform, underpinning the company’s R2 midsize SUV. Under the terms of the agreement, LGES will supply 4695 cylindrical battery cells to Rivian for its midsize platform. Within the first year of production, the batteries are expected to be manufactured at LGES’ Queen Creek, Arizona plant, aligning with Rivian’s focus on U.S. domestic manufacturing and IRA compliance.

