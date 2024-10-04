Rivian Automotive Delivers 10,018 Vehicles In Q3

(RTTNews) - Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) announced Friday that it produced a total of 13,157 vehicles at its manufacturing facility in Normal, Illinois in the third quarter and delivered 10,018 vehicles during the same period.

Looking ahead to the full year 2024, the company is reaffirming guidance for annual delivery of 50,500 to 52,000 total vehicles.

As a result of supply shortage, Rivian is revising its annual production guidance to be between 47,000 and 49,000 vehicles, compared to the prior forecast of 57,000 total vehicles.

