News & Insights

Markets
RIVN

Rivian Automotive Delivers 10,018 Vehicles In Q3

October 04, 2024 — 07:22 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) announced Friday that it produced a total of 13,157 vehicles at its manufacturing facility in Normal, Illinois in the third quarter and delivered 10,018 vehicles during the same period.

Looking ahead to the full year 2024, the company is reaffirming guidance for annual delivery of 50,500 to 52,000 total vehicles.

As a result of supply shortage, Rivian is revising its annual production guidance to be between 47,000 and 49,000 vehicles, compared to the prior forecast of 57,000 total vehicles.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RIVN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.