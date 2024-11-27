Rivian Automotive Chairman Scaringe sells $938K in company shares

Rivian Automotive (RIVN) Chairman Robert Scaringe disclosed the sale of 83,334 shares of company stock on November 25, at $11.25 per share for a total transation amount of $937,508.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on RIVN:
- Unusually active option classes on open November 26th
- Rivian Automotive receives $6.6B conditional commitment from DoE ATVM
- Rivian Gets Conditional DOE Loan of $6.6B for Georgia Plant
- ‘Don’t Jump on the Bandwagon,’ Says Top Investor About Rivian Stock
- Macy’s uncovers employee fraud, Summit to be acquired: Morning Buzz
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.