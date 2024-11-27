Rivian Automotive Chairman Scaringe sells $938K in company shares

Rivian Automotive (RIVN) Chairman Robert Scaringe disclosed the sale of 83,334 shares of company stock on November 25, at $11.25 per share for a total transation amount of $937,508.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on RIVN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.