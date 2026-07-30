Is Rivian Automotive a Buy After Its Latest Earnings Report?

Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN) — one of the most popular EV stocks on the market today — reported second-quarter earnings after market close on July 30.

Whether you’re invested in Rivian or an EV competitor like Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) or Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID), you’ll want to pay close attention to the key takeaways covered below.

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In fact, AI investors should also monitor Rivian’s quarterly earnings announcement, as the company is currently transitioning from a conventional automaker to an AI-driven transportation company.

Here are the three biggest takeaways from Rivian’s second-quarter earnings reveal.

1. Expect lower spending

Rivian quietly dropped its 2027 profit targets earlier this year after upping investments in artificial intelligence and other technological pursuits related to achieving fully autonomous vehicles.

Now, management is pulling back on some spending, presumably to reduce cash burn as sales ramp for its new R2 SUV.

Rivian’s management team, however, is pitching this reduced spending as a win-win, saying the lower costs stem from efficiencies rather than direct cuts.

“Rivian said the $250 million reduction in capital spending at the mid-point was enabled by ‘project efficiencies and timing of spend,’ which the automaker previously increased to allow for added investments in new technologies such as its hands-free driving system,” reports CNBC.

2. R2 sales traction is early, but cautiously optimistic

Rivian began shipments of its R2 SUV — the company’s first vehicle priced under $50,000 — earlier this summer. The company’s plant in Illinois should be able to produce up to 160,000 units annually once sales fully scale. But for now, overall volumes remain low as Rivian introduces the new model to the market.

“Incredibly excited with R2 now getting into customers’ hands, and the overall feedback and response to the product has just been outstanding,” Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe noted. “And so, of course, that’s a major step for us on our path to profitability.”

In short, it’s too early to tell whether the R2 is a success or not. It will likely be several quarters until we get a true sense of any sales tailwinds or production issues. Given that the model is critical to Rivian’s long-term profitability, this is a critical area for investors to monitor.

Image source: Tesla

3. More funding is on the way

On July 7, Rivian authorized the sale of 75 million shares at $15.50 apiece. The sale raised around $1.2 billion. The terms allocated a “greenshoe” option of an additional 11.25 million shares. This allowed underwriters to sell more stock if the share price rose. And given that is exactly what happened, I’m guessing Rivian’s total proceeds exceeded its initial $1.2 billion figure.

More funding is on the way. This quarter, Rivian announced $1 billion in non-recourse debt financing from its partner, Volkswagen. It also revealed a $250 million milestone payment from the customer, Uber Technologies, related to its robotaxi platform.

In total, Rivian believes its liquidity, including future capital commitments, now stands at $14 billion, although the actual figure may be lower.

In total, this was an as-expected quarter for Rivian. A lack of meaningful updates on the company’s R2 sales ramp was offset by positive fund news. Lower capital expenditures, meanwhile, seem to stem from production efficiencies rather than a pullback in management’s aggressive AI and autonomy investments.

Earlier this year, I named Rivian my top growth stock for 2026. Given the results of this quarter’s earnings report, my thesis remains unchanged.

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Ryan Vanzo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.