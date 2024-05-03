Rivian Automotive Appoints Varela As COO

(RTTNews) - Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) Friday announced the appointment of Javier Varela as chief operations officer, succeeding Frank Klein.

Varela, who previously served as Chief Operating Officer and Deputy Chief Executive Officer at Volvo Cars, will assume his new role at Rivian in August.

His appointment comes as Rivian concentrates on enhancing operational efficiencies, particularly in the production of its midsized SUV, R2.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.