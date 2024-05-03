News & Insights

Markets
RIVN

Rivian Automotive Appoints Varela As COO

May 03, 2024 — 09:42 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) Friday announced the appointment of Javier Varela as chief operations officer, succeeding Frank Klein.

Varela, who previously served as Chief Operating Officer and Deputy Chief Executive Officer at Volvo Cars, will assume his new role at Rivian in August.

His appointment comes as Rivian concentrates on enhancing operational efficiencies, particularly in the production of its midsized SUV, R2.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RIVN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.