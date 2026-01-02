Markets
Rivian Automotive Announces Q4, FY25 Production And Delivery Totals In Line With Its Expectations

January 02, 2026 — 08:53 am EST

(RTTNews) - Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN), Friday announced production and delivery totals for the quarter and year ending December 31, 2025.

During this period, the company produced 10,974 vehicles at its manufacturing facility in Normal, Illinois and delivered 9,745 vehicles during the same period.

Meanwhile, the automaker produced 42,284 vehicles and delivered 42,247 vehicles for the full year 2025.

Rivian noted that both the fourth quarter and annual figures are in line with its expectations.

In the pre-market hours, RIVN is trading at $19.79, up 0.41 percent on the Nasdaq.

