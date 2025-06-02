Rivian Automotive Announces $1.25 Bln Offering Of Senior Secured Green Notes

(RTTNews) - Automotive manufacturer Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN), Monday announced its decision to offer senior secured green notes due 2031 worth $1.250 billion.

The American company intends to use the proceeds, along with existing cash, to redeem in full the $1.250 billion aggregate principal amount of the co-issuers' outstanding floating rate senior secured notes due 2026.

In the pre-market hours, Rivian's stock is trading at $14.27, down 1.79 percent on the Nasdaq.

