Rivian Announces Delay In Delivery Of Pre-ordered Vehicles

(RTTNews) - The new kid in the EV block, Rivian Motors (RIVN), has made headlines throughout November, first with its massive IPO and then with its maiden electric truck R1T. But Wednesday, reports surfaced that the company is pushing back the delivery of its trucks by another 3 months.

According to the reports, the company has sent out emails to buyers that the delivery dates for their cars have been pushed back. Rivian's delivered some of its trucks earlier this year and it has notched a very good first impression among the users who have praised the build quality, software, and all-around performance of the vehicle.

Some members of the Rivian Owners Forum have received an email from the company which the reports cited as saying, "Thank you for your continued support of Rivian. We can't wait to get you behind the wheel of your R1S. Now that vehicle production is ramping up at our factory in Normal, IL, and we're building out our service and support in your region, we're able to share an updated delivery window." The mail went on to state that due to battery-pack delivery issues, some of the pre-ordered vehicles will be delivered in April or May of 2022 and some, in June-July. These vehicles are not going to come with the largest battery available and were originally scheduled for delivery at the start of 2022.

It is understood that the company is going through the usual problems of a young motor vehicle manufacturer and experiencing the bottlenecks of car manufacturing that Elon Musk had once called "production hell" when sales of Tesla took off.

Reports also suggest that the non-launch edition cars, which were supposed to be delivered sometime in 2022, will be pushed back to 2023 as the company struggles to cope with the pressure. The company is going to build 1200 R1S and deliver 1000 units of its vehicles. The company is going to produce the R1S SUVs in its Ilinois plant in December. Another model that has a heavy pre-order volume is Explore Trim. This model was expected to start delivery in January 2022 but as things stand, it is unsure whether the buyers would be able to test the vehicle in 2022 at all.

The launch edition of the Rivian R1S model is priced at $77,500. Rivian currently has 55,400 pre-orders to build R1S SUVs and R1T pick-up trucks pending in the backlogs with its existing order to make 100,000 electric delivery vehicles for Amazon.

Rivian is also planning to build another factory in the US as well as plants in Europe and China.

