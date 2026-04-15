Rivian and Redwood Partner to Launch Energy Storage at Normal Plant

Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN has partnered with Redwood Materials to deploy a battery energy storage system at its manufacturing facility in Normal, IL. The project uses more than 100 second-life electric vehicle battery packs to create an initial 10 megawatt-hours (MWh) system.

The system is intended to cut costs, ease pressure on the grid during high-demand periods, and strengthen the reliability and security of the grid. It is considered the first instance of a repurposed battery energy storage system being set up at a U.S. automaker’s manufacturing facility.

Under this arrangement, Rivian will supply EV battery packs, which Redwood will integrate into its Redwood Energy system. The system will operate using Redwood Pack Manager technology, enabling battery packs with varying chemistries and conditions to function together as a single dispatchable energy resource. The stored energy will be used at the manufacturing facility in Normal.

The system can be expanded over time and helps lower costs by leveraging established EV battery technology. It also enables faster and more flexible deployment of energy storage at high-demand locations, such as manufacturing plants, without the need to wait for new infrastructure.

This development comes as electricity demand is rising faster than grid expansion, creating challenges for industrial growth. By 2030, more than 600 GWh of energy storage is expected to be required in the United States to meet demand, stabilize peak periods and support technological advancement. This amount of storage is equivalent to the energy generated by the Hoover Dam running continuously for two months.

The project also addresses the management of used EV batteries. Rather than being sent directly for recycling, these batteries can be repurposed for stationary energy storage applications, allowing them to remain in use for a longer period.

According to Rivian founder and CEO, RJ Scaringe, the company’s partnership with Redwood will enable EV batteries to continue performing even after the vehicles they power are no longer in service.

During periods of high electricity demand, such as heat waves, energy stored in second-life batteries can be deployed instantly to ease pressure on the power grid and reduce reliance on more expensive electricity. This also limits peak demand charges, enhances cost savings and supports overall grid stability.

Rivian Automotive, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Rivian Automotive, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Rivian Automotive, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

RIVN stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the auto space are RENAULT RNLSY, Magna International MGA, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, and Geely Automobile GELHY, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RNLSY’s 2026 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 12.1% and 169.5%, respectively. The EPS estimates for 2026 and 2027 have improved 30 cents and 14 cents, respectively, over the past 60 days.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MGA’s 2026 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 2.3% and 19%, respectively. The EPS estimate for 2026 and 2027 has improved 77 cents and 95 cents, respectively, over the past 60 days.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GELHY’s 2026 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 73.6% and 28.9%, respectively. The EPS estimate for 2026 has improved 15 cents over the past 90 days, while that for 2027 has risen 12 cents over the past 30 days.

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Magna International Inc. (MGA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.