Rivian, Amazon in talks to end exclusivity part of electric van deal - WSJ

Credit: REUTERS/NATHAN FRANDINO

March 13, 2023 — 08:10 am EDT

Written by Akash Sriram for Reuters ->

March 13 (Reuters) - Electric-vehicle maker Rivian Automotive Inc RIVN.O and its largest shareholder Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O are in talks to end the exclusivity part of their electric van deal, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday citing people familiar with the matter.

Rivian and Amazon did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

