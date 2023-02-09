Riverwood Capital Partners III Updates Holdings in ForgeRock Inc - (FORG)

Fintel reports that Riverwood Capital Partners III has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.12MM shares of ForgeRock Inc - Class A (FORG). This represents 14.0% of the company.

In the last filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported owning 38.10% of the company, indicating no change in their holdings.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.07% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for ForgeRock Inc - is $22.77. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $24.41. The average price target represents an increase of 14.07% from its latest reported closing price of $19.96.

The projected annual revenue for ForgeRock Inc - is $270MM, an increase of 33.85%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 256 funds or institutions reporting positions in ForgeRock Inc -. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FORG is 0.72%, a decrease of 5.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.63% to 35,632K shares. The put/call ratio of FORG is 7.80, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Riverwood Capital Management holds 4,568K shares representing 5.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Meritech Capital Associates IV, L.L.C. holds 3,463K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alpine Associates Management holds 1,724K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company.

Cooper Creek Partners Management holds 1,207K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 640K shares, representing an increase of 46.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FORG by 11.95% over the last quarter.

Aperture Investors holds 1,174K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 629K shares, representing an increase of 46.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FORG by 22.18% over the last quarter.

ForgeRock Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ForgeRock®, the leader in digital identity, delivers modern and comprehensive identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. Using ForgeRock, more than a thousand global customer organizations orchestrate, manage, and secure the complete lifecycle of identities from dynamic access controls, governance, APIs, and storing authoritative data – consumable in any cloud or hybrid environment. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with offices around the world.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

