Riverview Bancorp Inc (RVSB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 07, 2020

Riverview Bancorp Inc (RVSB) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 07, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 20, 2020. Shareholders who purchased RVSB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that RVSB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $4.77, the dividend yield is 4.19%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RVSB was $4.77, representing a -44.21% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.55 and a 26.53% increase over the 52 week low of $3.77.

RVSB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT). RVSB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.53. Zacks Investment Research reports RVSB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -63.77%, compared to an industry average of -17.6%.

