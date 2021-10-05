Riverview Bancorp Inc (RVSB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 06, 2021

Riverview Bancorp Inc (RVSB) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 06, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.055 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RVSB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $7.25, the dividend yield is 3.03%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RVSB was $7.25, representing a -6.99% decrease from the 52 week high of $7.79 and a 77.26% increase over the 52 week low of $4.09.

RVSB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). RVSB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.7. Zacks Investment Research reports RVSB's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 87.23%, compared to an industry average of 21.5%.

