Riverview Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.02 per Share

Riverview Bancorp announces a quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share, payable on July 22, 2025.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. announced on June 26, 2025, that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share, consistent with the previous quarter. This dividend will be payable on July 22, 2025, to shareholders recorded by July 10, 2025. Based in Vancouver, Washington, Riverview Bancorp is the parent company of Riverview Bank and Riverview Trust Company, with assets amounting to $1.51 billion as of March 31, 2025. The bank provides community banking services through 17 branches, primarily in the Portland-Vancouver area, and has been recognized as Best Bank for the past 11 years. The release also includes notes on forward-looking statements regarding the company's financial outlook, emphasizing the inherent risks and uncertainties.

Potential Positives

Riverview Bancorp declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share, signaling ongoing financial stability and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The company's assets totaled $1.51 billion as of March 31, 2025, indicating a solid financial foundation.

Riverview has been recognized as the Best Bank by readers of The Vancouver Business Journal and The Columbian for 11 consecutive years, highlighting its strong reputation in the community.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of an unchanged quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share may indicate stagnation in the company's financial growth, which could be viewed negatively by investors looking for increased returns.

The press release emphasizes caution regarding forward-looking statements and highlights risks and uncertainties, which may raise concerns about the company’s future performance and stability.

Failure to increase dividends might suggest limited financial flexibility or growth prospects, potentially leading to decreased investor confidence.

FAQ

What is the quarterly dividend announced by Riverview Bancorp?

Riverview Bancorp announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share, unchanged from the previous quarter.

When will the dividend be payable?

The dividend will be payable on July 22, 2025, to shareholders of record as of July 10, 2025.

Where is Riverview Bancorp headquartered?

Riverview Bancorp is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, just north of Portland, Oregon.

What financial services does Riverview Bank offer?

Riverview Bank provides community banking services, including commercial, business, and retail financial products.

How has Riverview Bancorp been recognized in the community?

For the past 11 years, Riverview has been named Best Bank by readers of The Vancouver Business Journal and The Columbian.

$RVSB Insider Trading Activity

$RVSB insiders have traded $RVSB stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RVSB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARTIN S. FRIEDMAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 236,848 shares for an estimated $1,241,689 .

. ROBERT BENKE (EVP/CCO) purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $24,400

LARRY HOFF purchased 3,300 shares for an estimated $19,965

NICOLE SHERMAN (President/CEO) purchased 2,450 shares for an estimated $14,969

PATRICIA EBY purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $5,750

DANIEL D COX (EVP/COO) purchased 560 shares for an estimated $2,995

CHARMAINE LIGHTHEART (EVP/CRDEO) has made 3 purchases buying 498 shares for an estimated $2,712 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. COURTNEY EVAN SOWERS (PRESIDENT/CEO - TRUST CO.) purchased 196 shares for an estimated $1,066

$RVSB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 15 institutional investors add shares of $RVSB stock to their portfolio, and 18 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

VANCOUVER, Wash., June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq GSM: RVSB) (“Riverview” or the “Company”) today announced that on June 26, 2025, its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share which remained unchanged compared to the preceding quarter. The dividend is payable on July 22, 2025, to shareholders of record as of July 10, 2025.









About Riverview









Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (www.riverviewbank.com) is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington – just north of Portland, Oregon, on the I-5 corridor. With assets of $1.51 billion at March 31, 2025, it is the parent company of Riverview Bank, as well as Riverview Trust Company. The Bank offers true community banking services, focusing on providing the highest quality service and financial products to commercial, business and retail clients through 17 branches, including 13 in the Portland-Vancouver area, and 3 lending centers. For the past 11 years, Riverview has been named Best Bank by the readers of



The Vancouver Business Journal



and



The Columbian.









This press release contains statements that the Company believes are “forward-looking statements.” These statements relate to the Company’s financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance or business. You should not place undue reliance on these statements, as they are subject to risks and uncertainties. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind these risks and uncertainties, as well as any cautionary statements the Company may make including those described in 1A (Risk Factors) of the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. Moreover, you should treat these statements as speaking only as of the date they are made and based only on information then actually known to the Company.







Contacts:





Nicole Sherman and David Lam





Riverview Bancorp, Inc. 360-693-6650



