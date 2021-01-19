Decarbonization Plus Acquisition II, the fourth blank check company formed by Riverstone targeting businesses advancing global decarbonization, raised the proposed deal size for its upcoming IPO on Tuesday.



The Menlo Park, CA-based company now plans to raise $350 million by offering 35 million units at $10. The company had previously filed to offer 20 million units at the same price. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At the revised deal size, Decarbonization Plus Acquisition II will raise 75% more in proceeds than previously anticipated.



The company also changed its management team and is now led by CEO and Director Erik Anderson, the founder and CEO of investment firm WestRiver Group and leader of the group's prior SPAC. CFO Peter Haskopoulos, a Managing Director and CFO of Riverstone, will retain his current role. The company plans to target businesses that may advance the objectives of global decarbonization, including those operating in the energy and agriculture, industrials, transportation, and commercial and residential sectors.



Riverstone's previous SPACs include Decarbonization Plus Acquisition (DCRBU; +31% from $10 offer price), which went public in October 2020; Silver Run Acquisition II, which went public in March 2017 and completed its merger with Alta Mesa and Kingfisher Midstream in February 2018 to form Alta Mesa Resources (AMR), which filed for bankruptcy in September 2019 and was sold in April 2020 for $220 million; and Silver Run Acquisition, went public in February 2016 and acquired Centennial Resource Development (CDEV; -75%) in October 2016.



Decarbonization Plus Acquisition II was founded in 2020 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol DCRNU. Credit Suisse and Citi are the joint bookrunners on the deal.

The article Riverstone's SPAC Decarbonization Plus Acquisition II increases deal size by 75% ahead of $350 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

