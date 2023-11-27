RIVERSTONE HOLDINGS (SGX:AP4) Price Target Increased by 12.30% to 0.70

The average one-year price target for RIVERSTONE HOLDINGS (SGX:AP4) has been revised to 0.70 / share. This is an increase of 12.30% from the prior estimate of 0.62 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.63 to a high of 0.79 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.61% from the latest reported closing price of 0.62 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in RIVERSTONE HOLDINGS. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AP4 is 0.37%, an increase of 6.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.49% to 403K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GYLD - Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF holds 356K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 366K shares, representing a decrease of 2.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AP4 by 6.73% over the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 47K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

