Riverstone Holdings Boosts Board with New Appointment

Riverstone Holdings (SG:AP4) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Riverstone Holdings Limited has appointed Ms. Charmaine Chee Ying Min as an Independent Non-Executive Director, effective December 4, 2024. This strategic addition aims to enhance the company’s board diversity and governance. The board now comprises a mix of executive and independent directors committed to driving the company’s growth.

For further insights into SG:AP4 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.