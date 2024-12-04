News & Insights

Stocks

Riverstone Holdings Boosts Board with New Appointment

December 04, 2024 — 04:45 am EST

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Riverstone Holdings (SG:AP4) has released an update.

Riverstone Holdings Limited has appointed Ms. Charmaine Chee Ying Min as an Independent Non-Executive Director, effective December 4, 2024. This strategic addition aims to enhance the company’s board diversity and governance. The board now comprises a mix of executive and independent directors committed to driving the company’s growth.

